Riverhead’s Felecia Wilson is ‘Woman of the Year’ … again

Felecia Wilson of Riverhead has been chosen as the recipient of the East End Women’s Network’s “2017 Woman of the Year.”

Ms. Wilson, manager of the Riverhead office of Judicial Title Insurance Agency, as well as a board member of the Riverhead Community Awareness Program, First Baptist Church and the Family Community Life Center, is no stranger to awards.

In 2015, she was named “Woman of the Year” by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island, a group to which she’s been a frequent benefactor.

“Felecia is a living and breathing example of finding success after rising above the adversity life dishes out,” the EEWN said in announcing the award.

“Felecia found herself an unwed mother at 17 and living on social services. With the help of a mentor, Felecia turned her life around, turned a file clerk position into a top-earning sales career and ‘paid it forward’ by mentoring another young woman and serving as a role model to disadvantaged children in the local school, church and community,” the announcement reads.

The EEWN was founded in 1981 and each year it honors an East End woman with the award.

A ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Stonewalls Restaurant at Cherry Creek Golf Course on Reeves Avenue in Riverhead. Admission is $45 for members with an RSVP by May 22 and $50 for non-members. That price includes a sit-down dinner. The Club urges those attending to RSVP, because the event is expected to be sold out. Visit eewn.org for more information.

