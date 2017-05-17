Bank donates $10K to help continue children’s programs in Riverside

Children’s Museum of the East End has received a $10,000 grant from Bridgehampton National Bank to help the organization continue bringing its programs to Riverside.

Children’s Museum representatives joined officials from Bridgehampton National Bank and Riverside Rediscovered at the bank’s branch on Peconic Avenue in downtown Riverhead Tuesday. As they posed for a photograph, a group of local children shouted “thank you.”

“We’ve been jumping for joy,” said Siris Barrios, community liaison for Riverside Rediscovered. “For us this is a significant contribution to this community so we’re excited.”

Riverside Rediscovered has been hosting Children’s Museum programs for more than two years. The museum, which is based in Bridgehampton, has also been seeking a permanent location at Ludlam Avenue Park. It was founded in 2005 to offer fun educational programs for children, including educational exhibits and hands-on learning programs for children of all backgrounds and abilities.

Ron Fisher, president of the Flanders Riverside and Northampton Community Association, said they’re hoping the museum can open there by summer 2018.

“This money will help [the children’s museum] do a lot more work here,” he said.

Steven Long, executive director of the Children’s Museum said that Bridgehampton National Bank has been a supporter of CMEE since the beginning.

“As the bank is growing they’re helping us grow too,” he said. “We have such an amazing response from families here, showing how necessary having more arts and cultural programming is in Riverside and the generosity of Bridgehampton National Bank helps us make that a reality.”

Daniel Delehanty, the Community Reinvestment Officer for the bank, said the bank and CMEE have been great partners for years.

“It was really a no-brainer for us,” he said about of the donation. “We’re delighted to support this work.”

Photo credit: Krysten Massa

