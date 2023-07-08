Southampton Blotter: Riverhead woman arrested for DWI

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton Town Police arrested a Riverhead woman Friday morning for driving while impaired by drugs, according to police.

On July 2, 2023 at about 10:44 pm in the area of Brown Street in Riverside, Southampton Town police officers conducted a traffic stop, in which the driver, Katielynne Moriarty, age 38, of Riverhead was found to be in an impaired condition and in possession of drugs.

Ms. Moriarty was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a first offense, and numerous traffic infractions.

She also was charged with possession of a controlled substance in its non-original container, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The drugs found with Ms. Moriarty were a quantity of pills believed to be Alprazolam, according to police.

Ms. Moriarty was transported to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for processing and arraignment the following day.

• A Patchogue man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Friday following a traffic top in Northhampton at about 11:33 p.m., according to Southampton Town Police.

Joseph Pastore, age 58, was pulled over for a traffic stop in the area of Lakeview Drive in Northampton. Following an interview with the officer, he was charged with with charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and stopping in a prohibit place, which is a violation.

Mr. Pastore was brought to police departments for processing and was arraigned the following morning, according to the police.

• Police arrested a 45-year-old East Moriches man last Thursday for numerous vehicle and traffic violations after he was observed passing cars on the right on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead, according to Southampton Town police.

Kurt Muller was observed passing numerous vehicles illegally in the center turning lane. Police initiated a traffic stop and learned his driver’s license was suspended. He was subsequently arrested and released on traffic tickets for Southampton Town Justice Court for a future court date.

• John Mezynieski, 59, of Riverhead was charged with driving with a suspended license and a suspended registration Friday morning after he was pulled over on Flanders Road in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

Mr. Mezynieski was pulled over for a positive hit on a license plate reader monitoring system.

Further investigation via a Department of Motor Vehicles check revealed that his vehicle registration was suspended. He was arrested and released for a later court date.

• Samuel Castro Aldana, 24, of Riverhead was observed driving eastbound in the center lane of Flanders Road and was pulled over on Royal Avenue, according to police, who said a computer check confirmed that his license was suspended.

He was arrested and released on a field appearance ticket for Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

Mr. Aldana was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving to the left of the pavement markings, illegally driving in the center lane and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.