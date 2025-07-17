Real Estate Transfers: July 17, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 9, 2025.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to GLK Griffing LLC, 720 Griffing Street (1000-102-5-9.008) (R) $1,430,000

DERING HARBOR (11965)

Dering Point Associates LLC to Brandon Rose, 23A Harbor Lane (701-1-1-4) (R) $5,250,000

LAUREL (11948)

Gian Mangieri to Justin & Annalise Ouellette, 2050 Main Road (1000-125-3-2.004) (R) $665,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Hinck Riverhead Storage LLC to PE 61 Main Road LLC, 61 Main Road (600-85-1-8.001) (C) $2,400,000

Justin Berry to Boguslaw Kaczynski, 1099 Ostrander Avenue (600-104-1-42) (R) $495,000

235 Sweezey Corp to 235 Sweezy Ave LLC, 235 Sweezy Avenue (600-124-2-47) (C) $475,000

85 Roanoke Court Corp to Speonk Land Development LLC, 85 Roanoke Court (600-17-1-8.023) (V) $387,500

Heather MacDowell to Kiva NY LLC, 818 Pulaski Street (600-124-2-23) (R) $385,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Sheri & Brian Parker to Beatrice & Anthony Falcone, 305 Williamsburgh Drive (1000-78-5-15) (R) $1,250,000

George Penny & Krista Hodgkin to Darrin & Patricia Forte, 1150 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-17.003) (C) $998,500

CCR Property Management Inc to 2707 West 16th Street LLC, 795 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.012) (V) $675,000

Paris Stachtiaris to Jacqueline McKay, 700 Bayview Avenue (1000-52-5-43) (R) $660,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

457 North Side Road Corp to Candice Pellegrino, 457 North Side Road (600-36-2-13) (R) $875,000

Aidan & Sean Rogers to Daniel & Christine McCarron, 68 Farm Road North (600-57-1-14.073) (R) $675,000

Michael Carrieri to Henry & Ana Quiros, 87 16th Street (600-34-1-46) (R) $625,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)