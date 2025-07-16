2025 Alive on 25 summer fest kicks off Friday

Some of the festivities from 2024’s Alive on 25.

The first installment of the highly anticipated — and newly transformed — Alive on 25 summer festival in Riverhead’s downtown is kicking off Friday, July 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s July fireworks show will be held on the Peconic River behind the Town Square.

Diane Tucci, former executive director of the Riverhead BID, Riverhead Chamber of Commerce and an organizer of Greenport’s annual Maritime Festival, said she has curated craft vendors, musical acts, food and drink offerings and other street festival essentials in an effort to create a reimagined summer block party and downtown crawl — where the fun goes “beyond the street closure.”

“The whole idea is, in the very short amount of time, to keep the event going, because everybody loves the event and what it’s about, but starting to infuse what Riverhead is about and the East End,” she said.

Now more music-centric, there will be over 12 areas for live music, with performers including Real East End Brass, Bingo Bango!, Project Vibe, Hoodoo Loungers, East End Arts Band, BFS Trio, 2 Man Acoustical Jam, Bobby Nathan Band, Miss Mayhem and School of Rock. Festival goers can bring their own seating, set up in a spot and enjoy the music.

“[They can] go into a restaurant, get something to go, get a beer from wherever, and sit and watch the music, then pick up their chair and go somewhere else,” Ms. Tucci said.

Several local breweries will be participating this year, including Long Ireland Beer Company, Twin Fork Brewing Co., übergeek Brewing Company and Jamesport Farm Brewery. The number of food trucks will be scaled down to just those operated in Riverhead or by Riverhead residents, and strategically placed to fill any gaps.

The downtown crawl will also include new and returning activities and entertainment, such as laser tag, pop-up pickleball on a street court with Box Pickleball, selfie photo check-ins, and a classic car show and race car display run by Riverhead Raceway. At 8 p.m. the bell rings on a family-friendly wrestling match between Championship Entertainment Productions heavyweight champion Joe Ocasio and John Da Animal.

Since the fireworks show location is moved to the Peconic River, Grangebel Park and the Reflextions immersive art exhibit will be open for the public to visit during the festival.

“This is really about our makers, growers, artisans, craftspeople and things that are fun for people to enjoy,” Ms. Tucci said. “The downtown crawl is really bringing more back to that Riverhead focus.”

Outside of the Alive on 25 barricades and the 5 to 9 p.m. festival time, a downtown crawl is also planned out. Live music is scheduled throughout downtown. From 9 a.m. to noon, Jerry’s Famous Karaoke will take place at Jerry and the Mermaid Seaside Clam Bar and Grill. At North Fork Brewing Co., Shawn Barron and Matt Woodburn will play from 4 to 7 p.m. Buoy One Restaurant and Market will feature Ahmad Ali, and the Kevin Lewis Duo will play Seaside Grill, both also from 4 to 7 p.m. Over at Myles on Main, Matt Hunter hits the stage from 6 to 9 p.m., and Goodlife plays the Riverhead Brew House from 6 to 10 p.m.

The full event announcements are rolling out on the festival’s Instagram feed @riverheadblockparty, the Alive on 25 Facebook page and aliveon25.org website. The roads closed include the entirety of Peconic Avenue and State Route 25 from Griffing Avenue to Union Avenue, from 3 to 11 p.m. No parking is allowed on the roadway for the duration of the event.