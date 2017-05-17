Cops: Compliance check results in one arrest for selling alcohol to minor

An alcohol compliance check of 15 local businesses resulted in one arrest Wednesday, according to a Riverhead Town police press release.

Christopher Keating, 22, of Riverhead was arrested at the Mobile gas station on Route 58 near Pulaski Street while working as a store clerk, the release states.

He charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said. Mr. Keating was released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

Police said the following locations were check and found to be in compliance:

Sound Ave Grocery, 5085 Sound Ave. Riverhead

Meeting House Creek Deli, 543Main Road, Aquebogue

Citgo, 1050 Osborn Ave, Riverhead

Exxon, 4670 Middle Country Road, Calverton

Speedway Gas, 6305 Route 25A, Wading River

Atlantis Fresh Market, 626 W. Main Street, Riverhead

Mae’s Market, 161 Railroad Ave. Riverhead

Time to Eat, 123 W. Main Street, Riverhead

Stop and Go Mini Market, 55 W. Main Street, Riverhead

Riverhead Stationary, 407 E. Main Street, Riverhead

FA Grocery, 733 E. Main Street, Riverhead

M.G. Grocery, 733 E. Main Street, Riverhead

OK Petro, 1212 E. Main Street, Riverhead

Photo: Christopher Keating. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

