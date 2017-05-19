Riverhead Town seeks greater penalties for overcrowded housing

The Riverhead Town Board authorized legal action in state Supreme Court against the owners of four separate properties in town.

The properties are being used in violation of several state fire and building codes, according to the resolutions approved Wednesday night, which authorize Town Attorney Bob Kozakiewicz to take legal action against the “owners, tenants, occupants and mortgagee” of the properties.

“These are all overcrowded housing,” Councilman John Dunleavy said.

The specific properties are located on Tide Court in Wading River and Fishel Avenue in Riverhead, as well as Sweezy Avenue and Parkway Street in Polish Town.

Mr. Dunleavy said that deputy Town Attorney Dawn Thomas, who was hired to tackle code enforcement issues, has been working on these cases for about three months.

Officials said they are authorizing legal action in state supreme court because it can allow for greater penalties that town Justice Court, which is generally limited to fines or no more than $1,000.

