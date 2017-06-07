New deputy town attorney to focus on Justice Court cases

The Town Board unanimously appointed Eric Howard as deputy town attorney, filling the position formerly held by Dawn Thomas, who now heads of the town’s Community Development Agency.

Mr. Howard, who officially starts June 19, will have a yearly salary of $90,000. Officials says they want him to concentrate on Justice Court cases.

Ms. Thomas’ salary was $100,000.

Mr. Howard is an associate with the Westhampton Beach firm of Foster, Riyaz & Howard. He’s been an attorney since 2009, having graduated from Hofstra University.

