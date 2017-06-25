Cops: Arson squad investigating fire at vacant Riverhead home

A Riverhead home that had been previously raided as part of an East End Drug Task Force investigation sustained damage from a small kitchen fire overnight, Riverhead Town police said.

The home at 26 Melene Avenue was vacant and boarded up at the time of the fire, police said.

Police received a call just after midnight early Sunday morning of a report of a structure fire and the Riverhead Fire Department was notified. Officers who arrived on scene first found a small fire in the kitchen area, police said, and firefighters extinguished it.

Riverhead police along with the Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is requested to contact police at 631-727-4500.

In May, a Riverhead teenager was arrested at the same address on three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

