Cops: Reward offered for information leading to arrest

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly stole from Lowe’s in Riverhead.

The theft occurred on July 4 at approximately 5:30 p.m. The man allegedly stole a DeWalt 2 tool 20 volt combo kit and a DeWalt 20 volt 6.5 inch circular saw. The items were valued at $258, police said.

The suspect left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

