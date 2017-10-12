Small tractor destroyed by fire on Riverhead farm

A skid-steer was completely destroyed by fire at a farm property off Osborn Avenue in Riverhead Wednesday morning, according to the Riverhead Fire Department.

The small tractor was fully involved when firefighters arrived with one engine shortly after 10 a.m. A farmer had been operating the skid-steer at the time the fire sparked, Chief Kevin Brooks said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Riverhead Town fire marshal responded to the scene, Chief Brooks said.

Firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes.

Photo caption: Riverhead firefighters on scene Wednesday morning. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

[email protected]

