21 photos from downtown Riverhead Halloween Fest

The streets of downtown Riverhead were alive with the undead as costumed ghouls — as well as those in less scary getups — traveled down Main Street for the annual Halloween parade on Saturday.
It was part of Riverhead’s annual Halloween Fest, which also featured trick-or-treating on Main Street, decorated lamp posts and the town’s first “coffin races.”
See photos our photos from the event.
As team Beetlejuice, Ezra Fife, Curtis Dunn, Peter Ruland, George Woodhul and Joel Fife. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Participants in the coffin races. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Danny and Maci Locrotondo of Southold watch the coffin races. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Olive Gerard, 2, of Aquebogue. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Members of the Butterfly Effect Project. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Marcello Valdiva, 10, of Riverhead dressed as a wolf and his dinner. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Team Beetlejuice competes in the coffin races. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Aiden Blair, 6, of East Moriches as a T-rex. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Jen Boese, Fred Boese, Freddie Boese, Brighton Boese, Henry Boese and Adelaide Boese of Riverhead dressed as characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Gabriella Gennaro, 3, of Mattituck. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
A scene from the 2017 Riverhead Halloweefest. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Downtown Riverhead Halloweenfest 2017. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Downtown Riverhead Halloweenfest 2017. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Adrianna Sucharski, 20 months, of Riverhead. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Laila Sabur, 7, or Riverhead dressed as a bat. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
A scene from the 2017 downtown Riverhead Halloween parade. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
A scene from the 2017 downtown Riverhead Halloween parade. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
Students of Peconic Ballet Theater perform the ‘Thriller’ dance. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
A scene from the 2017 downtown Riverhead Halloween parade. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
The Boese family of Riverhead marches in the 2017 downtown Riverhead Halloween parade. (Credit: Vera Chinese)
