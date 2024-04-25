Community calendar: April 25, 2024

This year’s first tractor pulls are Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Annual Spring Show and Flea Market at Long Island Antique Power Association, 5950 Sound Ave. Riverhead. (Angela Colangelo photo)

All ages

Sunday, April 28, 9 a.m.-noon: SWR 2024 Earth Day Cleanup hosted by Wading River Shoreham Chamber of Commerce. Meet at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River. Gloves and bags provided or bring your own. Rain or shine. Register: wadingrivershorehamchamber.com.

Sunday, April 28, 9-11 a.m.: Earth Day Cleanup sponsored by Riverhead Litter Committee. Meet at Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second St., Riverhead. Community service credits available. Registration: [email protected].

The arts and crafts

Saturday, May 4, 4-6 p.m.: Paint and Sip at Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Supplies and snacks provided. $40. RSVP by April 25 to 347-204-5991.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Annual Spring Show and Flea Market at Long Island Antique Power Association, 5950 Sound Ave. Riverhead. Antique tractor displays, hit and miss engines, tractor pulls, sawmill and blacksmith demonstrations, kid’s corner and train ride. Information: liapa.com.

Monday-Sunday, May 6-12, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: 28th annual East End Garden Festival at Tanger Outlets, Riverhead. Plant sales and raffles benefiting Peconic Bay Medical Center, Operation International and Riverhead Rotary. Information: 631-727-0176.

Fundraisers

Friday, May 3, 3-8 p.m.: Annual Fundraising Dinner for Stirling Historical Society of Greenport at Townsend Manor Inn and Restaurant, 714 Main St., Greenport. Tickets: $35, includes salad, fried flounder, chicken or pasta primavera, dessert and gratuity. Information and tickets: 631-477-5918, or tickets available at the door or from historical society members and Greenport village trustees.

Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5: North Fork Native Plant Sale hosted by Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association and Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society at the historical society Tuthill Home, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members-only sale Friday, May 3, 4 to 6 p.m.

Monday, May 6, noon-3 p.m.: Southold Sunshine Society Name Your Game fundraiser at Founders Landing, 1025 Terry Lane, Southold. Bring a group of four and a game to play. Tickets: $20 per person; includes luncheon and raffle ticket. Reservations: Anne Swanson, 631-765-5735.

Local history

Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle: Carrie’s Letters: A Glimpse into Rural Family Life in Baiting Hollow, 1880-1910 book sale, discussion and signing with author and compiler Debra Warner Anderson at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Registration required. 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, May 3, 11 a.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: The Lady Lighthouse Keeper with Mary Korpi at Southold Senior Services, 750 Pacific St., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, May 4, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle: Sun, Sea, Soil, Wine: Winemaking on the North Fork of Long Island book sale, discussion and signing with author Richard Olsen-Harbich at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Registration required. 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday, May 9, 6 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: The Lady Lighthouse Keeper presented by Mary Korpi at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.: Southold Peconic Civic Association meeting at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Meeting will discuss accessory dwelling units with Southold Zoning Board of Appeals chair Leslie Weismann, Southold Town government liaison officer Gwynn Schroeder and Doug Hirst of Long Island Housing Partnership. Information: spcivic.org.

Monday, April 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: The Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association April meeting will discuss benefits of North Fork native plants, at Veterans Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: mattitucklaurelcivic.org.

Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Sunday, April 28, 1:30 p.m.: Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble (Sally Shorrock, flute; Bradley Bosenbeck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Bernard Tamosaitis, cello; and Karen Lindquist, harp) concert at Riverhead Free Library. Free, registration required: riverheadlibrary.org.

Saturday, May 4, 2-3:15 p.m.: The Yale Whiffenpoofs a cappella group perform at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation , 53930 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: VIP, $75; general admission, $60; standing room, $15. whiffenpoofs.givesmart.com.

Saturday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.: Concert: Pianist Magdalena Baczewska at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Tickets: $20. jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, May 5, 5 p.m.: Sounds of Images III with artist Anne Sherwood Pundyk and cellist and multimedia instrumentalist Robert Mariel at East End Arts Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: $25, Rites of Spring and East End Arts members; $50, nonmembers; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Friday, April 26, 4 p.m.: A Nature’s Journal with John Holzapfel at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Monthly series with photos and discussion of the latest happenings in nature. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, May 11, 10-11:30 a.m.: Native Trees of the East End walking tour led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. Register: hallockville.org.

Sports and recreation

Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m.: 2024 North Fork Environmental Council Earth Day 5K at Indian Island County Park, 105 Cross River Drive, Riverhead. Registration: individuals, $30; family of four (two adults and two children), $70; under 16, $15. nfec1.org.

Theatre

Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, 7:30 p.m.: Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre presents Fractured Broadway 3: The Audience Strikes Back with Dan Grable on piano at North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Tickets: adults, $20; students, $15. Reservations: 631-929-6075, [email protected].

Volunteer

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Volunteer Orientation at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Learn about volunteer opportunities with museum farm’s garden, special events, tours and other activities. Register: [email protected].

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through April: Looking Forward, art exhibit by The Visage Group — North Fork-based artists Delia Reiss, Gerard Lehner, and Virginia Cava — at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through April: Creative Mixed Media Pieces, work by Southold High School students, on display at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May 5: Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Saturdays and Sundays through May 6: Missing Pieces, work by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman, Sabrina Montella, Cathleen Ficht and Sherry Davis at Vine + Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Noon-6 p.m.; other times available by appointment. 631-620-9253.

Through May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

