“Beer, wine, tacos and stargazing? Sign us up.”

That’s what was running through the heads of the northforker team when we first heard about Taps, Tacos and Telescopes, a first time event held Thursday evening at the Tap Room at Corey Creek in Southold.

A Custer Observatory volunteer brought a telescope to the event and dozens of participants sipped on wine and beer in the tasting room and purchased tacos from Noah’s on the Road.

The winery hopes to host the event again in the future.

