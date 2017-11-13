ICE operation leads to arrests in Riverhead, Calverton

During a six-day operation that ended Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers made 25 arrests, including one in Riverhead, according to an ICE press release.

In what ICE called “Operation Secure Streets,” 24 of the individuals who were arrested had been convicted of violations related to the operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to ICE.

“This operation targeted those who were convicted of driving under the influence, some with children in the car, solidifying ICE’s commitment to remove public safety threats from our communities,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York, in a statement. “With the incredibly high number of vehicle accidents and related deaths as a result of DUIs, ICE will continue to arrest and remove these criminal aliens for the safety of our city’s residents.”

A 31-year-old man from Guatemala was arrested Nov. 6 in Riverhead and, as of Nov. 9, was to remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, according to ICE. The man had prior convictions of second-degree criminal trespass and driving while ability impaired, according to ICE.

Other arrests were made in Calverton, Patchogue, Ronkonkoma, Shirley and Sag Harbor, according to the press release. The apprehended individuals included people from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and Ukraine, according to ICE.

Some of those arrested had criminal histories that included DWI, aggravated DWI and second-degree assault, according to ICE.

Comments

comments