Riverhead Town Board absentee ballots gives Kent even more votes

The Suffolk County Board of Elections hand count of absentee and affidavit ballots has not changed the winners on Election Night, but has given Democrat Catherine Kent even more votes.

The count, completed Wednesday afternoon but not yet certified, shows Ms. Kent won with 4,525 votes — 123 more than were counted on Election Night. Her closest rival for two open seats on the Town Board, candidate Frank Beyrodt, lost with 4,402 votes.

Councilman Jodio Giglio retained her seat for another four-year term.

Photo: Catherine Kent was elected to the Riverhead Town Board. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

