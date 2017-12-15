Prepare for another slippery commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for eastern Long Island from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Two to three inches of snow are expected to fall quickly, according to Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Upton.

Most of the snowfall will occur during the late afternoon and early evening on the North Fork, he said. “It will be a quick couple of inches,” he said.

Due to low temperatures, roads will be icy. The high is 29 degrees during the day with wind chills between 20 and 25, dropping to 28 degrees with wind chills 15 to 20 Friday evening.

The snow will taper off just before midnight, Mr. Engle expects.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sun with a high near 38, and wind chills between 15 and 25 mph. It will be blustery with winds out of the west 14 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Have photos to share of the snow? Email [email protected].

