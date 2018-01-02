Update: ‘Near-blizzard’ conditions expected Thursday

Update, Jan. 2, 4:55 p.m.: Thursday’s snow storm could bring near-blizzard conditions to the East End, the National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches for the East End. A winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night to Thursday evening.

Originally, Jan. 2, 1:10 p.m.: A winter storm watch is in effect for the East End and the rest of the Suffolk County from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service said heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches in the forecast. The morning and evening commute on Thursday could be hazardous.

Wind gusts will also be strong, between 30 and 40 m.p.h. are possible, resulting in blowing and drifting snow.

