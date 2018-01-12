A transformer fire on Sound Avenue in Jamesport forced the road to be closed shortly before 2:30 p.m. between Manor Lane and Church Lane.

The Jamesport Fire Department was on scene of the fire, which was just west of Manor Lane.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. PSEG Long Island was reporting 176 customers were without power in that area and an estimated restoration time of 5:45 p.m.

Traffic began to open in one lane shortly 4:30 p.m.

Photo caption: Sound Avenue in Jamesport was closed to traffic as crews responded to a transformer fire. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

