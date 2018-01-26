Police seek woman who allegedly used credit card stolen in Riverhead

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly used a credit card stolen in Riverhead at three locations across Suffolk County.

The credit card was stolen from a car in the Riverhead Costco parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 9, police said. It was used at businesses in Coram, Ronkonkoma and Holtsville later that day, according to a Suffolk County Crimestoppers press release.

During one of the transactions, the woman was accompanied by a man she is seen with in the above photo. She was also spotted in an older model sedan with a man and another woman, officials said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call anonymously to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. There is a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

