PetSmart opens in Shops at Riverhead, Ulta Beauty to open doors next week

The Shops at Riverhead complex, where Costco is located, is seeing more traffic than ever with the opening of PetSmart this week, soon to be followed by Ulta Beauty and Salon.

The pet supply chain opened its doors in the 120,450-square-foot development earlier this week and will celebrate with a grand opening Saturday.

A “cattery” and play area houses six cats available for adoption in a partnership with RSVP, Inc., Responsible Solutions for Valued Pets, a local rescue organization. Volunteers are needed to help care for the cats and promote adoptions at the store.

PetSmart occupies a 17,783-square-foot space in a building that will also soon also house a combined Marshalls and HomeGoods, in a 42,000-square-foot store, are projected to open at the end of March, according to Kristen Moore, a spokesperson for Brixmor, the developers. “HomeSense is on track for an October opening in 38,007 square feet,” she said.

Ulta Beauty’s opening is imminent with employees working to stock shelves in time for a soft opening Sunday. A grand opening celebration, complete with a ribbon cutting and giveaways for the first 100 guests, is slated for Friday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m.

This store, located in a 10-400-square-foot space in a separate building, is an Ulta Beauty Store and Salon. The store carries more than 20,000 beauty products, including makeup, skincare, fragrances, haircare, professional hair tools, and nail products from more than 500 brands.

In addition, a full menu of beauty services from haircuts to extensions, makeup applications to manicures, and a Brows by Benefit station will be offered at the store.

“Ulta Beauty is revolutionizing the beauty experience for all by providing all things beauty, all in one place,” said Casey Foxen, who manages all grand openings for Ulta Beauty. “We are truly a premiere beauty destination, and our Ulta Beauty experts are ready to help guests explore and lose themselves in the world of beauty.”

Brixmor Property Group received approval for the newest additions to the complex in March. The first part of the development, where Costco is located, was built in 2012.

It is unclear when Marshalls/HomeGoods and HomeSense will reopen and what will become of the HomeGoods store further down on County Road 58.

Photo caption: PetSmart will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

