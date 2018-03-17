Woman orders egg sandwich at jail security booth, gets handcuffs instead

A Jamesport woman was arrested after she seemingly mistook the security booth at the Suffolk County jail for a drive-thru window at a fast food restaurant.



Lizabeth Ildefonso, 44, drove up to the security booth at the correctional facility and administrative offices for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office and tried to order a breakfast sandwich at 10:12 a.m., according to a press release.

Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro was on duty when Ms. Ildefonso asked for a “bacon, egg, and cheese” from the driver’s seat of a 2007 Nissan.

The deputy sheriff told her that she was at the jail, butMs. Ildefonso “insisted that she really wanted a sandwich,” the statement from the Sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Sheriff Decaro noticed Ms. Ildefonso’s pupils were dilated, that her eyes were glassy and that she had a white powdery residue in her left nostril, the Sheriff’s office said.

She also checked her license and records showed she was operating the vehicle without a valid license.

Ms. Ildefonso performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

She was charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving without a valid license, a misdemeanor.

Ms. Ildefonso consented to a blood test, the Sheriff’s office said. The results are pending. She will also receive an evaluation by a Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Expert.

Ms. Ildefonso was to be arraigned Saturday morning at Southampton Town Justice Court.

According to the press release, Deputy Sheriff Decaro had only recently attended Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training earlier in the week.

“This training teaches law enforcement officers to observe, identify and articulate the signs of impairment related to drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both,” the press release said. “It apparently was put to good use today although the surrounding circumstances were a little unexpected.”

Photo caption: Lizabeth Ildefonso was arrested on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving without a license on Friday. (Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff’s office)

[email protected]

Comments

comments