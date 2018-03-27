Drug investigation leads to two arrests in Riverhead

Two people were arrested Monday following an investigation into drug trafficking at the Green View Motel in Riverhead, according to Riverhead Town police.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office’s East End Drug Task Force was conducting an investigation at 1433 West Main Street when officers arrested the driver and passenger in a vehicle outside the hotel.

Police did not indicate what kind of drugs were allegedly being sold or how long the investigation was underway.

Randy E. Smith, 33, was charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, 12 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in excess of a half-ounce, all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

It was not clear if there was a child inside the vehicle with them or whether that charge stemmed from something else.

Johnee Miles, 24, who was behind the wheel, tried to flee and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment in the second degree, both misdemeanors.

Police did not provide a hometown for either defendant.

Comments

comments