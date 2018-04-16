Expansion of Children’s Museum into Riverside moves forward

Plans to expand the Bridgehampton-based Children’s Museum of the East End into Riverside’s Ludlam Park took a few steps forward this week.

The Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association got a peek at a proposed rendering of what the museum will look like and the Southampton Town Board is now seeking construction bids for the project, according to newly elected FRNCA president Ron Fisher.

“This is going to be a town facility that will house the Children’s Museum,” said outgoing FRNCA president Vince Taldone. “It will belong to the town, and the Children’s Museum is agreeing to provide children’s programming out of the building without charging the town.”

The project, which is about two years in the making, is being funded by over $500,000 in state and county grants, Mr. Fisher said. Architectural renderings were prepared for both 2,000-square-foot and 4,000-square-foot buildings.

Bids have gone out. FRNCA hopes to do the project in phases, with the smaller building being constructed first, Mr. Fisher said. Any additional space is envisioned as future exhibit space and classroom space that can be combined as needed, he said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments