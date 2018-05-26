North Fork Cheer teams earn regional, national titles

Four competitive cheerleading teams who train at North Fork Cheer in Cutchogue ended their season earlier this month by competing at the Cheer Power Battle of the States competition in Hersey, Penn.

The four teams, made up of athletes from across the East End ranging in age from 6 to 18, won three regional titles and Team White Storm Junior Level 1 also brought home the high point champion title for its division. The team earned the title of Regional Grand Champions.

One weekend earlier, the group nabbed six national titles at the Spirit Brands North American Spirit Tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. The group earned three title for team performances, two in the mini and youth individual competition and one in the competitive stunt division.

“These young athletes have worked tirelessly all season, juggling community events and rigorous practice schedules for routine and tumbling with some competing on three teams as well as participating in individual and stunt events within the program,” the North Fork Cheer owners, Stephanie Piraino and Lauren Berry, said in a press release.

Ms. Piraino and Ms. Berry coach the Riverhead High School varsity team.

Two Riverhead High School seniors, Chelsea Cawley and Melissa Blackmore-Wigley, coach in the North Fork Cheer program along with Amber Kempermann, a former Riverhead cheerleader who competed at the University of Tampa.

While this season just came to end, summer training begins the first week of June.

Photo caption: The girls in the North Fork Cheer program pose with their medals and trophies. (Courtesy photo)

