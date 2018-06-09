Police investigating stabbing in Riverhead on West Main Street

Riverhead Town police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on West Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

An injured 21-year-old man ran into Spicy’s at 225 W. Main St. seeking help and saying he’d been stabbed in a neighboring parking lot, according to police at the scene. The victim appeared to be bleeding when he ran across the street and into the restaurant, police said.

Employees called 911 and the man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance. Police said the victim suffered wounds that were not life threatening.

Police said the assault occurred in a parking lot between Court Street and Rail Road Avenue. After the initial investigation, police determined the suspect may have known the victim. The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 6 foot 2, wearing black and white basketball shorts with “messy hair.” It was not believed to be a random act, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 321.

The restaurant remained open and some customers continued to eat their lunch despite the police presence outside. Crime scene tape was visible near what appeared to be blood stains on the floor of the restaurant.

Photo caption: Riverhead police on scene Saturday afternoon. (Credit: Cyndi Murray)

