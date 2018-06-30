Heat index expected to be near 100 Sunday, NWS cautions

The heat wave this weekend will bring dangerously high temperatures Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, with the hottest temperatures expected Sunday afternoon. Heat index values are expected to be near 100, the NWS said.

“Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool,” the advisory says. “The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.”

An air quality alert is also in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Those alerts are set when “air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for ozone.”

Riverhead Town issued a weather advisory to remind residents to avoid prolonged exposure in the sun and to drink plenty of fluids.

Temperatures Saturday were climbing up to about 88, the hottest day of 2018 so far. But that will be quickly surpassed Sunday. The warm weather and sunshine will remain through Fourth of July Wednesday.

Photo caption: Beach goers enjoy the sunshine at Veterans Beach in Mattituck Saturday. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

