Riverhead opens cooling center as heat advisory continues

High temperatures expected Monday. (Credit: National Weather Service)

A cooling center will open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Riverhead Senior Center in Aquebogue as another heat advisory takes effect.

The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values are expected to be in the upper 90s. The Senior Center is located at 60 Shade Tree Lane.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the advisory says.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk, according to the advisory. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

The NWS had also issued a heat advisory Thursday. Temperatures are expected to decrease Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees. A chance of thunderstorms is possible throughout the early part of the week and showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS.

An advisory from the Riverhead Town Supervisor’s office says: “Check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors. In case of an emergency, dial 911. If you are in need of assistance due to the heat, call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.”