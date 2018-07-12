Riverhead Raceway: Wednesday is Fortin’s night

The first Wednesday night show at Riverhead Raceway in 26 years was witnessed by a crowd that saw former three-time NASCAR Modified champion John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville survive multiple restarts to score a 40-lap victory. It was Fortin’s 32nd career win, tying him for fifth on the all-time win list with Wayne Anderson and Bill Park. Fortin called that “pretty special.”

After his first win of the season, Fortin said, “We broke out old reliable for tonight and the old guy behind the wheel was able to bring her home for the win.”

C.J. Lehmann of Shirley turned his best performance of the year with a solid runner-up tally. Championship leader Kyle Soper of Manorville was third, John Beatty Jr. of Merrick fourth and Eddie Brunnhoelzl III of Levittown fifth.

Just days after having what appeared to be his first Crate Modified win stripped from him in a postrace technical inspection due to a fuel miscalculation, Owen Grennan of Glen Cove came back with a vengeance. Not only did Grennan set a track record for the class in qualifying, but he went wire to wire to capture his first ever win. Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck was second, with Justin Brown of Manorville third.

Mark Stewart of Riverhead notched the 20-lap Super Pro Truck feature event win, the 16th of his budding driving career. Pole sitter Jimmy Rennick of Howard Beach crossed the line second. Former multi-time champion Lou Maestri of Deer Park was third.

For the fourth time this year, Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches topped the Legend Race Car 20-lap main event. It was his 18th career win. Davidowitz sits just one win away from all-time record in the class, held by both Danny McNamara and Kyle Ellwood. Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches was moved to second in the final finish after Brad Van Houten’s car failed a postrace inspection. Vinny Delaney of Holtsville was third.

Sean Fitzpatrick of West Babylon scored his first 8-Cylinder Enduro win of 2018, going wire to wire in a 40-lap feature. Defending champion Dominic Ranieri of Northport was second and Jared Halsey of Southampton came in third.

Paul Fox of Riverhead won his second School Bus Figure Eight race in as many attempts this year, dominating a 15-lap event.

