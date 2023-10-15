A family affair for the Halpin family at Riverhead Raceway

Reid Halpin at Riverhead Raceway. (Courtesy photo)

Stephen Halpin has been a track announcer at Riverhead Raceway on and off since 1992, but in all of his 22 years, Bandolero Bandits race earlier this season was “the biggest call he’s ever had,” he said.

Mr. Halpin couldn’t contain his excitement in the announcer’s booth as he watched racer No. 21 speed past the checkered flag. In that moment, he said, all professionalism flew out the window as he exclaimed, “Attaboy, Reidy!”

His 10-year-old son, Reid Halpin, had just won his first race.

That “signature” call would be repeated several more times throughout the season as Reid continued his winning ways. But when it came down to the season finale on Oct. 1, Reid thought his championship dreams were dashed. On his way to trying to secure a fifth consecutive first-place finish, he was making a move into second place when he made contact with another car and crashed into the retaining wall.

Due to the abrupt end to this race, Reid said he believed he lost the championship, and was very upset. However, Mr. Halpin said, Reid had already secured enough points earlier in the season to win the crown.

“He was already the 2023 champion no matter what happened from that point of the race on,” Mr. Halpin said. “All he had to do on Oct. 1 was start the race and he would earn the season-long championship.”

Once all the results were added up from the eight-race series, Reid tallied 384 of a maximum 400 points — confirming his championship title.

“I went from tearing up because I thought I lost to having a smile from ear to ear,” Reid said.

The Pulaski Street School student from Wading River secured the division crown with four wins this season, along with two second place finishes, one third place and a fifth place. Reid had never won a race until this year, his parents said. “Never did I have the opportunity to watch my own son win a race,” Mr. Halpin said. “After what he had been through, to come all the way back from that and to win was just incredible.”

Although he has now amassed an impressive track record, Reid at one time almost quit racing. In 2021, he competed in the Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut where he unfortunately experienced a hard wreck.

After that, every time he would enter the Riverhead Raceway he would be filled with anxiety, his mother, Meredith Halpin, said.

“He’d have panic attacks when he would go to the racetrack,” Ms. Halpin said. “It took him a really long time to get back to being okay.”

The Halpins said they agreed to not put pressure on Reid and let him gain back his confidence in his own time. Although he had reservations, Reid said he knew deep down he wanted to keep racing.

After all, the sport is in his blood. Racing has been passed down his family line — from Reid’s grandfather to his uncles and cousins to him.

“My children were basically raised at the racetrack, that’s where I met Stephen,” Ms. Halpin said. “We’re just a racing family — I knew one of my three children was going to want to race at some point.”

Ms. Halpin added that Reid’s desire to race never surprised her. She described him as her “wild child,” more adventurous compared to his siblings.

“I like the thrill of winning,” Reid said.

Reid competes in the Inex Bandolero Bandits Division, for young drivers 7 to 12. Inex is a car manufacturer based in North Carolina and the company produces cars that can travel between 50 and 60 mph. All drivers must obtain an Inex license in order to get behind the wheel, Mr. Halpin said.

Although the young racer faced difficulties getting past his fears, his thrill-seeking spirit helped him press on. Mr. Halpin recalled one defining moment earlier in the season at the Riverhead Raceway when Reid was hit by another car.

All four wheels where off the ground, the car spun through the air and when it landed, Reid hit the wall.

“He started the car back up, hit the gas and gave a double thumbs up and took off,” Mr. Halpin said. “From that moment forward, he realized that he wasn’t going to get hurt in that race car and that changed his last five races.”

Mr. Halpin said he went on to finish in the top five for the remainder of the season.

Reid hopes to continue racing and join the Legends division at Riverhead Raceway once he is old enough. He credits his family, friends and racing peers for helping him regain his confidence.

“I have people telling me that I’m going places,” he said.