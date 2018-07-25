Level III trauma center making a difference for PBMC, community

One year after Peconic Bay Medical Center received Level III trauma status, hospital staffers say they’re already witnessing a change in the number of patients they see and the perception of the hospital’s services within the community.

“One of the hardest things to do when I first got here was to tell a patient we have to send you somewhere else,” said Dr. Lincoln Cox, chair of emergency medicine. “Now they’re finding comfort in that we’re keeping them here.”

The hospital is seeing more ambulances pull into the emergency department and a trauma program that’s growing.

The expansion of the trauma center is scheduled to be completed next year.

This post was brought to you by Peconic Bay Medical Center and created by Times Review Partners, a division of Times Review Media Group making content for our advertising partners.

