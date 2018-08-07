Three injured after rollover crash on Reeves Avenue

The driver and passenger of a Chevrolet Traverse escaped serious injury after a rollover crash at the intersection of Reeves and Horton Avenues Tuesday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

The two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. briefly blocked off portions of the road as the scene was cleared.

Officers at the scene said the Traverse was struck by an Escalade occupied by only the driver.

The impact shattered the windshield of the Traverse and all three people involved were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

No charges were expected, police said.

Photo credit: Rachel Siford

[email protected]

Comments

comments