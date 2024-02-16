PBMC and Northwell reach tentative agreement to avert strike

Nurses and healthcare workers at Peconic Bay Medical Center reached a tentative agreement for better wages and safe staffing protocols with Northwell Health leadership, averting a potential strike. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

After issuing a federally-mandated strike notice last week, nurses and healthcare workers at Peconic Bay Medical Center and Northwell Health reached a tentative agreement on Friday after bargaining sessions — potentially averting 400 employees from striking.

Union members at PBMC previously identified pay parity and safe staffing as two key items they wanted to see on the agenda for negotiations.

According to a news release sent by the New York State Nurses Association, Northwell negotiators agreed to substantial wage increases and improvements to safe staffing standards at PBMC.

NYSNA members at PBMC will vote Tuesday, Feb. 20 on whether or not to ratify the contract.

“Our NYSNA negotiating committee worked hard on this tentative agreement and are proud of the safe staffing improvements and the fact that it will take us from some of the lowest paid healthcare workers on Long Island to being competitive with other hospitals,” said Chris Honor, local bargaining unit president, BMC nurse and NYSNA Southeastern Regional Director. “What will help us hire and retain enough nurses to provide quality care — our number one goal as nurses and healthcare professionals.”

Although Northwell negotiators agreed to these items at PBMC, NYSNA representatives stated fair wage increases and safe staffing standards were rejected at Valley Stream because the hospital workers and community were “characteristically different.”

Over 700 healthcare workers at both PBMC and LIJ Valley Stream had planned to walk out beginning on Wednesday Feb. 21 if an agreement for fairer contracts was not reached with Northwell.

In response to Northwell “threatening” to lock union nurses out if they chose to strike, NYSNA said they are filing unfair labor practice charges.

“We are 100% in solidarity with our union siblings at LIJ Valley Stream, who deserve respect and a fair contract, too,” Mr. Honor said. “Northwell should invest in quality care in every hospital and every community they serve.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.