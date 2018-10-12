Cops: Two men stole from Wading River home

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify two men who stole property from a Wading River home in August, according to a police press release.

Police said the two men pictured above entered a residence on Great Rock Drive on Aug. 11 at 2:18 p.m. and stole a safe containing jewelry and money. A light colored SUV, possibly an Infinity, was seen in the area at the time of the incident, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Photo caption: The suspects were captured on security video. (Suffolk County Crime Stoppers courtesy photo)

