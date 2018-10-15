Celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture in Riverhead: photos

The flags of Central and South American countries adorned the walls of the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead last weekend. Inside, guests enjoyed multicultural foods prepared by Guatemalan and Mexican restaurants as musicians entertained from the stage.

It was all part of a celebration of diversity of Hispanic and Latino culture in an event called Hispanic Latino Heritage.

The festivities Friday night featured an assortment of activities for kids. Musical performances were done by Chilean-born musician Carolina Fuentes, known as “Mile Tina.” Peruvian native Sicanni Purizaca of Greenport played original “Music for the Soul” and traditional Andean flute compositions.

Dance performances also delighted the crowd as “Los Bailaderos de Greenport” performed traditional dances of Central and South American countries and the Jamie Ruiz Dancers of the Southampton Cultural Center performed Cuban Salsa.

See more photos from the festivities below:

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

Comments

comments