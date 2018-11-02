Breaking News: Riverhead Fire Department fights fire on Church Lane

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out around 4:15 p.m. Friday on Church Lane in Aquebogue.

Church Lane was closed from Main Road to Philips Lane for about an hour.

The fire started in the kitchen, most likely the stove, according to Brian Clements of the Riverhead Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people were evacuated or were in the house at the time of the fire.

Everyone was evacuated safely, but there was heavy smoke in the kitchen that fire officials were working on clearing. One man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life threatening conditions, according to Bill Sanok, the fire department spokesman.

Photo: The scene of the stove fire on Church Lane Friday. (Credit: Kate Nalepinksi)

