Riverhead police investigating car fire on West Main Street

The Riverhead Police Department is trying to determine the cause of a car fire that happened early Tuesday.

Officers received reports about the vehicle fire at Old Riverhead Motors on West Main Street around 1:19 a.m. Tuesday. Riverhead Patrol Units found a parked 2003 Cadillac DeVille fully engulfed in flames upon arriving and the Riverhead Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Police said the car was at Old Riverhead Motors for repairs and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Riverhead Police Detective Division, Riverhead Town Fire Marshall and the Suffolk County Arson Squad conducted an investigation at the scene. The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information about the fire may contact the Riverhead Police Detective Division at 631-727-4500 ext. 321.

