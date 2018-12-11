Cops: Heroin, crack cocaine recovered during drug bust

An East End Drug Task Force investigation resulted in an arrest Tuesday as police recovered “a significant quantity of heroin” at a Riverhead apartment.

Lonnie Pray, 58, of Riverhead was arrests on multiple charges for possessing heroin with an intent to sell, according to Riverhead Town police. An ex-con who has been arrested multiple times in Riverhead, Mr. Pray faces two counts third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

Members of the East End Drug Task Force conducted the investigation into illegal sale of narcotics at the Fairfield Apartments on Roanoke Avenue where Mr. Pray lives, police said.

Police also found crack cocaine. Mr. Pray faces an additional count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having in excess of 1/2 ounce of heroin, police.

He was charged with multiple counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well.

In a 2014 court appearance, Riverhead Justice Richard Ehlers said Mr. Pray had 16 prior felony arrests. He was charged with DWI in 2015 in Riverhead, according to prior reports.

The East End Drug Task Force is funded by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and includes members of East End departments on both the North and South Forks.

