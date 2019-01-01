Fire destroys part of Northville home on New Year’s Day

The east end of a Northville home, including the garage and a car inside it, was destroyed by fire on New Year’s Day.

Five fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday night on Pier Avenue, north of Sound Avenue. Firefighters were picking through the wreckage looking for hot spots at 8:30 p.m.

The homeowner evacuated the two-story home after noticing fire and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials at the scene.

Firefighters from the Jamesport, Riverhead, Mattituck, Cutchogue and Flanders departments all responded to the fire.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo caption: Firefighters on scene of the house fire Tuesday night. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Comments

comments