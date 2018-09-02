Longtime Mattituck beekeeper Chris Kelly discovered late last month that eight hive stands at his bee yards in Aquebogue had been knocked over, likely by vandals, splitting up bee clusters, exposing them to winter elements and killing them. He was stunned to silence and wondered, “What should I do?” READ
When his family’s farm turned 350 years old in 2011, Riverhead’s Lyle Wells had 60 L.L. Bean jackets printed displaying the words “Wells Homestead Acres 350 Years.” (more…)
Hardworking, determined and honest to the core were some of the first words that came to Doug Corwin to describe his dad, Lloyd Corwin Jr. READ
The Long Island Farm Bureau celebrated 100 years of service Friday night at its annual awards gala, where locals Karen Rivara and Vito Minei were honored.
READ
What started as an agricultural agency in 1917 has grown to encompass that and much more. The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, based in Riverhead, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
READ
An East Hampton man who owns one of the biggest agricultural companies in the country has purchased more than 300 acres of farmland on the North Fork in the past nine months, including more than 100 acres that can only be used for agriculture.
READ
Crescent Duck Farm, the last of its kind on Long Island, has a new 26,000 square foot solid waste storage facility that will prevent thousands of pounds of nitrogen from polluting ground and surface waters.
READ
FarmStart, an investment program through Farm Credit East helping emerging agricultural businesses get started, recently passed the $10 million mark with an investment in a local farm.