East End Food Hub breaks ground on construction of updated community space

Becky Garnett, Garnett DePasquale Projects (from left) Robert Kern, Riverhead Town Councilman; Liz O’Shaughnessy, Executive Director, Riverhead Chamber of Commerce; Peter Treiber, Sr., Treiber Farms; Yvette Aguiar, Riverhead Town Supervisor; Al Krupski, Suffolk County Legislator ; Kate Fullam, Executive Director, East End Food and her daughter Wren; Miranda Capriotti, Outreach Manager, East End Food and her son Bowie at the groundbreaking on Friday morning. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

East End Food held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for its new East End Food Hub at 139 Main Road in Riverhead

The Southampton-based nonprofit, which operates the East End Food Market in the same location, will renovate the 5,000-square-foot building to include space for the farmers market, as well as demonstration spaces for nutrition education, a shared community kitchen, a food processing area and warehouse, plus cold storage for aggregation and distribution of locally sourced food, according to a press release.

Local officials participating in the groundbreaking included Riverhead Councilman Robert Kern, Chamber of Commerce executive director Liz O’Shaughnessy, Peter Treiber Sr. of Treiber Farms, town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski, East End Food’s executive director Kate Fullam and outreach manager Miranda Capriotti.

“East End Food Hub is a transformative initiative that will shape the future of our community’s food ecosystem. This groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes our commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive and resilient food system that empowers local farmers, launches small businesses and connects everyone to local food,” Ms. Fullam said in a statement.

“In the last five years, East End Food has outgrown the commercial kitchen on the Stony Brook Southampton campus,” she added. “We are grateful for the partnership with Stony Brook, and now an opportunity to expand our programs and impact in Riverhead and to serve our community from Orient to Montauk and points west.”

The market continues to operate during construction.

The renovation cost is estimated at $3 million, and East End Food has already secured $1.3 million in grants and private donations to start construction. Capital campaign donations are encouraged at all levels via the East End Food website, campaign.eastendfood.org, and supporters can reach out directly to learn more at [email protected]