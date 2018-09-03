Peconic Care was granted Riverhead Industrial Development Agency tax incentives Monday, but they were not as extensive as requested.

Instead, the developers of the proposed addiction research and treatment facility at the Enterprise Park at Calverton will get a 12-year payment in lieu of taxes deal, which means they will pay taxes on only the land value for the first two years of construction, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The land assessment is currently $1,147,200.