03/08/18 5:59am

Drug rehab, research facility gets Riverhead IDA tax breaks

03/08/2018 5:59 AM
Peconic Care was granted Riverhead Industrial Development Agency tax incentives Monday, but they were not as extensive as requested.

Instead, the developers of the proposed addiction research and treatment facility at the Enterprise Park at Calverton will get a 12-year payment in lieu of taxes deal, which means they will pay taxes on only the land value for the first two years of construction, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The land assessment is currently $1,147,200. READ

03/07/18 6:00am

No tax breaks for Riverhead senior apartments complex

03/07/2018 6:00 AM
Government
The owners of the John Wesley Village III senior apartment complex saw their request for Riverhead Industrial Development Agency tax incentives shot down Monday.

It’s extremely rare for the IDA to issue a flat-out rejection of an application that’s gone before the group at a public hearing.  READ

