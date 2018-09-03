The vacant former Lane Bryant storefront in Riverhead Centre is now being proposed as a restaurant.
Twin Fork Beer Company, which received final site plan approval last month for a brewery and tasting room on Raynor Avenue, now hopes to get tax incentives from the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency.
Peconic Care was granted Riverhead Industrial Development Agency tax incentives Monday, but they were not as extensive as requested.
Instead, the developers of the proposed addiction research and treatment facility at the Enterprise Park at Calverton will get a 12-year payment in lieu of taxes deal, which means they will pay taxes on only the land value for the first two years of construction, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The land assessment is currently $1,147,200.
A qualified and eligible sponsor hearing on Calverton Aviation & Technology’s pending $40 million purchase of town-owned land at the Enterprise Park at Calverton will continue Tuesday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at Pulaski Street Elementary School. (more…)
The owners of the John Wesley Village III senior apartment complex saw their request for Riverhead Industrial Development Agency tax incentives shot down Monday.
It's extremely rare for the IDA to issue a flat-out rejection of an application that's gone before the group at a public hearing.
Following suit of other town governments in recent years, the Riverhead Town Board will vote Tuesday on legislation that would make it unlawful for property owners to allow bamboo to spread onto neighboring land.
The Riverhead Town Board will consider putting out a request for information on an idea to build a new justice court on a town-owned parking lot.
A quickly growing rapid response network on Long Island aims to connect locals with immigrants living daily with the fear that they maybe deported.
The systems are organized by Long Island Jobs With Justice, a coalition that supports immigrants' rights.