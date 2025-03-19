Town Square environmental study complete 

The preliminary site plan for the Riverhead Town Square project (Courtesy photo).

Following an extensive analysis, the Riverhead Town Board voted Tuesday to issue a conditional negative declaration as lead agency for the Town Square project, meaning no further environmental review is necessary for the downtown revitalization plans.

The overall Town Square development project encompasses more than 10 acres that will experience various degrees of disturbance, according to the board’s resolution. However, it was determined that the proposed action will not result in any significant adverse environmental impacts and no general environmental impact statement is required.

Jeffrey Seeman, Riverhead’s environmental consultant, recommended a conditional negative declaration at a March 13 work session. He said the components of the whole project are all in different stages of development — either still receiving funding or in the design phase — which made an environmental review more complicated.

However, based on the information available during his analysis, when considering the benefits of the resiliency that will be created through the downtown flood mitigation measures, as well as the social and economic benefits of the project, Mr. Seeman said the flood mitigation “thrust” of the plan outweighs any adverse impacts — even if an environmental impact study was conducted.

“I came to the conclusion that even though I independently and collectively looked for an adverse impact, I really could not find one,” Mr. Seeman told board members at the work session. “We’re looking at a revitalization area that is already developed. It’s basically urbanized, it’s predominantly parking lot, we’re not removing vegetation, we’re not changing any historic facilities — as I go through the checklist, I keep coming up with virtually no impact or very little impact.”

The multi-phase development project has six main components: the upper and lower Town Square, the amphitheater, “complete streets,” a boutique hotel and a parking garage. The upper Town Square is the grassy area between the old Long Island Science Center building and the Craft’d building, across from The Suffolk. The lower Town Square will be transformed into a public gathering space that includes a proposed playground and splash pad.

The first tentative phase of the project includes the upper and lower Town Square, acquisition of the Long Island Science Center building for potential development, the 72-room boutique hotel and 12-unit condominium, the amphitheater, and relocation of the East End Arts buildings and regrading.

Phase 2 encompasses the proposed 500-space parking garage on First Street and the pedestrian-friendly “complete streets” concept for a more walkable downtown on East Main Street, Roanoke Avenue and Griffing Avenue. The rowing facility project planned for south of the Town Square, West Marine Building redevelopment and the Railroad Avenue Urban Renewal Area Overlay District projects are currently set for Phase 3.

At the end of last year, Dawn Thomas, director of Riverhead’s Community Development Agency, determined the groundbreaking for the Town Square and playground would commence this August and September. The goal was to complete site plans, receive SEQRA approvals and all needed permits for the hotel, Town Square and playground by May, according to previous reporting.

The sale of town-owned property to the master developer could be completed as early as June 2025. Ms. Thomas previously said public outreach will take place before any construction occurs in the summer.

Due to the scope of the redevelopment and flood mitigation plans, the proposed downtown revitalization project was classified as a Type 1 SEQR Action in December 2024. This required the first part of a Full Environmental Assessment Form, which extensively outlined any potential project impacts and mitigation efforts, if necessary. At the time, it was determined “there had been no significant or moderate potential environmental impacts identified” that would warrant an environmental impact statement.

A coordinated review between the Riverhead Town Board and 16 other involved agencies was also initiated, and no objections were made during the 30-day correspondence period, according to Tuesday’s resolution.

The second part of the Full Environmental Assessment Form submitted on Tuesday offered the same conclusion when outlining any potential project impacts, specially for land, surface water, groundwater, human health and other areas — all of which were found subject to little to no adverse impact, according to the report.

Since the project has multiple phases and individual project designs in varying stages of completion, the document stated that the “impact potential variables are currently unknown.” To keep consistent with SEQR Actions, the town implemented mitigation standards to avoid and minimize any significant impacts.

Although the Riverhead Town Board determined the SEQR Actions review necessary for the whole project to accelerate it towards the next phases, there are still individual projects that will require another “hard look.” The ones that will require additional assessments include the East End Arts relocation and raising of the site’s elevation, the proposed First Street parking garage and roadway/parking field realignment, and the Railroad Avenue Overlay District developments.

The proposed hotel and condominium have already gone through environmental reviews as part of the FEAF, but will require additional reviews upon the site plan submission to the town.

Multiple community members who spoke Tuesday night shared their disappointment with the decision to declare a conditional negative declaration and specifically touched on the conflicting notions concerning the status of the Long Island Science Center building.

The nonprofit LISC was founded in 1990 and opened in 2019 at its former location at 40 Peconic Ave., on the ground floor of the Summerwind Square apartment building. Several years ago, the group acquired the former Swezey’s building in downtown Riverhead, where it planned to expand.

The organization is currently using space at Tanger Outlets and has been awarded over $1 million in grants towards the expansion project.

Last summer, the Riverhead Town Board approved a resolution seeking to acquire the East Main Street property for “general municipal purposes” and directed the town attorney to take all actions “necessary and appropriate” to obtain the land, according to previous reporting.

The town’s efforts could include the use of eminent domain, a process by which the government can seize private property for a public use, in exchange for just compensation as determined by the courts. At the time, this action took the owners of the LISC property by surprise, as the owners intended to expand the museum and potentially build a planetarium.

In the Full Environmental Assessment Form, the town claimed the science center structure is in violation of building codes, which resulted in “non-responsive actions by the owners.” The town intends to acquire the site in order to continue with the downtown revitalization and flood mitigation efforts.

Cindy Clifford of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association said the town’s building department denied requests for substantial improvements because of their “determination of substantial damage.” Mark Woolley, who is running for Riverhead Town Board in November, said historic buildings like Swezey’s should be protected.

LISC president Larry Oxman called out “inaccuracies” within the FEAF and said claims that the “building is crumbling and about to fall down” are false. He said he provided town officials with a state licensed structural engineer’s report that shows the building’s structure is sound.

“You clearly have said in the impact statement that your intent is to sell or lease the building to another developer, so I find it baffling that you’re going to build a playground for kids, a splash pad for kids, and yet, an organization that educates children and adults is no good,” Mr. Oxman said. “Basically, what it’s coming down to, it’s your choice: you want kids, or do you want condos?”