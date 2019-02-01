Daily Update: Park reopens, detective retires, business seized

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford:

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 1:

NEWS

Orient Beach State Park to reopen after nor’easter damage forced its closure

Legislation introduced to establish East End Town Community Housing Fund

After 35-year career, Riverhead Detective Dixon Palmer says farewell

Michelangelo in Mattituck seized for non-payment of taxes

Giglio says Riverhead Town should sue Suffolk IDA

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny all weekend with highs climbing each day, according to the National Weather Service. A high of 23 Friday will rise to 34 Saturday, 43 Sunday and 50 on Monday.

The low tonight will be 11 degrees and the wind chill will have it feeling below zero throughout the day Friday.

