Daily Update: Kent lands new gig as superintendent, restaurant may come to Peconic Paddler

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 15:

NEWS

New Suffolk appoints Phil Kent as principal and superintendent

Riverhead, Southampton lose bids for $10M revitalization grant

Points East Acupuncture now open in Mattituck

Peconic Paddler eyes partnership with Flo’s luncheonette

SPORTS

Men’s Swimming: Louser to swim in world juniors

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this week

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight, with a low around 66.

