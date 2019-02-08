Four arrested after neighbors complain about drug sales in Riverhead

Four local men were arrested on a slew of charges after police found “a significant quantity of heroin along with crack cocaine” following an investigation in to neighbors’ complainants about illegal narcotics activity.

Members of The East End Drug Task Force arrested the men Tuesday at 13 Oakland Drive North in Riverhead, Riverhead Police announced in a press release Friday.

Joshua Georges, 38, who lives at 13 Oakland Drive North, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th degree (heroin), one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree (crack cocaine), and one count of criminal possession of drug paraphilia (a scale), according to police.

Jerome Trent, 64, of Riverhead, is charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree (crack cocaine) and one count of loitering 1st degree, the press release stated.

Mitchell Stromski, 55, of Flanders, and Anthony Mincieli, 37, were both charged with one count of loitering 1st degree.

The East End Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit funded by the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini. The task force includes detectives, police officers and law enforcement personnel from the, Riverhead Police Department, New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk County Department of Probation, East Hampton Town Police Department, Southampton Village Police Department and Suffolk County District Attorney Investigators.

Photo caption: (Clockwise) Anthony Mincieli, Mitchell Stromski, Jerome Trent and Joshua Georges. (Courtesy of Riverhead Town Police)

