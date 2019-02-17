Peconic Landing seeking applicants for Veterans Day Wedding Giveback

Veterans or current member of the U.S. military who are looking to marry the man or woman of their dreams can now enter the ninth annual “Veterans Day Wedding Giveback.”

Brecknock Hall at Peconic Landing is seeking applicants for the contest, which provides one lucky service couple with a free wedding in Greenport. The Veterans Day Wedding Giveback began in 2011 as an opportunity to thank Long Island’s military personnel and recognize them for their service.

Last year’s winning couple, U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Trenton Todd Zanow, of Batavia, NY and U.S. Air Force Airfield Management Operations Supervisor Jennifer Lynn (Lenzi) Zanow, of Ridge, NY were married at Brecknock Hall on Sunday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Both are active service members who met while serving at the 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach. The couple, who currently serve full time at the 103rd Airlift Wing, a unit of the Connecticut Air National Guard, were notified during a surprise reveal in May.

This year’s winning couple will again be provided with a wedding free of change, taking place on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in celebration of Veterans Day, and will accommodate up to 82 guests.

This giveaway is made possible by sponsorship and contributions from local businesses and organizations that donate time and services to contribute to the wedding. According to a press release from Peconic Landing, an estimated $60,000 worth of services and in-kind donations are contributed each year. The contest is open to current and veteran service members. At least one partner must have served or be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Applicants can visit http://www.brecknockhall.com/veterans-day-wedding-giveback/to enter.

The deadline is March 31.

The winning couple will be chosen by a panel of Peconic Landing members with military ties, who judge the contest based on the number of years served, special military honors and each individual couple’s personal love story. Couples must be available for an interview in person or via Skype to be considered for the giveback.

Businesses that would like to contribute can contact Valerie Tirelli, Brecknock Hall sales & events coordinator at [email protected].

Photo caption: The 2018 winners, U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Trenton Todd Zanow and U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jennifer Lynn Lenzi celebrated their wedding on Veterans Day in Greenport. (Credit: Lisa Nicolosi Photography)

