Flyer promoting white nationalist group posted in Polish Town

A flyer promoting a white nationalist group was discovered in Polish Town Monday morning.

The poster read “Better dead than red,” and was found plastered to an electrical box at the intersection of Pulaski Street and Hamilton Avenue. It directed people to the Patriot Front website.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups and other extremists throughout the U.S., Patriot Front is a white nationalist group and an offshoot of Vanguard America, which led the violent rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The Patriot Front manifesto claims democracy has “failed” America and calls for the formation of a white “ethnostate,” excluding people of color. “Our national way of life faces complete annihilation as our culture and heritage are attacked from all sides,” it reads.

The SPLC noted that Patriot Front activism consists of anonymously posted flyers or dropping banners off buildings or overpasses.

It was unclear if any additional posters were found in the area or when exactly the flyer in Polish Town was posted.

Connie Lassandro, who chairs the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force, said she was troubled by the poster.

“White supremacy, bias, prejudice, racism toward any individual, or groups of individuals of any kind is unacceptable, unwarranted and will not be tolerated in our community,” she said Monday afternoon. “We denounce groups such as Patriot Front and Vanguard America. We stand by the Mission of the Anti-Bias Task Force. All persons are entitled to feel safe and respected.”

Riverhead police said an officer removed the poster in Polish Town Monday afternoon. No other posters were found in the area. Police had not received any calls on it besides an inquiry from the News-Review, police said.

Ms. Lassandro said the Anti-Bias Task Force is planning to address this incident at its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Center on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue.

Photo caption: The flyer pictured Monday morning in Polish Town. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

