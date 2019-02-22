After 31-year career, Riverhead Det. Frank Hernandez retires

A longtime Riverhead Police Detective is calling it a career after more than 31 years.

The department held a “walkout” ceremony for Det. Frank Hernandez Thursday, where he was greeted by past and current co-workers as he walks down the stairs at police headquarters. On Jan. 30, Detective Dixon Palmer got the same treatment for his retirement after about 35 years on the job.

“Commitment to the town like that is unbelievable,” said Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith. “We wouldn’t be the town we are without that kind of commitment from our police officers.”

Det. Hernandez was the department’s “Officer of the Year” in 2015, when he was the lead detective on two bank robberies in downtown, and helped save a Marine who was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder from committing suicide in Calverton.

He was the Riverhead Police Benevolent Association’s first-ever “Officer of the Year” recipient in 1991, and was the town Labor Management Committee’s Riverhead Town Employee of the Year in 2004. He received the PBA’s “Member of the Year” award for 2017.

Over the course of his career, Det. Hernandez worked in the Community Response Unit, which targeted drugs in the town; he was a sector patrol officer, he worked for the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, and he worked a number of high-profile cases like the Osborn Avenue arson in 1994 that killed five children, and the sniper that terrorized Riverhead and Riverside in 1988, according to Officer Dennis Cavanaugh, who was the master of ceremonies for the walkout ceremony.

“You don’t often get people like that, folks,” Mr. Cavanaugh said. “He’s like a comet, you only see him once in a lifetime, if you ever do.”

Det. Hernandez was hired in 1988 and was promoted to detective in 1998.

“When you get hired, you don’t realize how you become part of a family and how tight we are,” Det. Hernandez said. “It’s an honor to work with you all.”

