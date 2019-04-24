Shed catches fire in Jamesport; no injuries reported





A shed and greenhouse behind Colorful Gardens in Jamesport caught fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from the Jamesport, Riverhead and Mattituck fire departments responded to the scene on Main Road shortly before 10 a.m. An employee at Colorful Gardens reported the fire, according Jamesport Chief Gary Faucon, who added that the shed was engulfed in flames when he first got there.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after arriving at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and it is under investigation.

The owner of the property, Michele DeVito, said she saw black smoke coming from the shed and called police shortly after.

Police closed off Main Road between Herricks and Manor Lanes as firefighters responded. They reopened the road just after 11 a.m.

Photo caption: Firefighters sort through the remains of the shed Wednesday morning. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

A hose stretches in front of Colorful Gardens Wednesday. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

